India reported a drop with 16,935 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a 17.5 percent drop than the previous day with 16,069 recoveries, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The total number of cases now stand at 4,37,67,534.

The maximum COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal with 2,659 cases, Kerala with 2,604 cases, Tamil Nadu with 2,316 cases and Maharashtra with 2,186 cases.

Almost 24 states or UTs reported a rise in active cases whereas 10 states or UTs reported a fall in active cases. West Bengal has the most number of active cases with 30,791 cases, Kerala with 24,033 cases and Tamil Nadu with 17,085 cases.

Active cases rose for the 56th consecutive day bringing the total number to 1,44,264 and comprising 0.33 percent of the total infections.

Almost 51 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with Kerala reporting 29 deaths (24 backlogs), whereas West Bengal reported 5, Maharashtra, Assam and UP reported 3 bringing the total tally to 5,25,760.

Among states with the highest daily positivity rate, Sikkim stood first with 23.28 percent, followed by West Bengal with 17.16 percent and Meghalaya with 16.31 percent. Whereas in weekly test positivity rate, Mizoram recorded highest with 21.65 percent, followed by Sikkim with 20.72 percent and West Bengal with 18.99 percent.

India's daily positivity rate stood at crossed 6 percent, which is the highest in 161 days. Over 240 districts reported a weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

According to government data, 4.46 lakh new vaccinations were provided in the last 24 hours, which brought the total number to 200.04 crore. A total of 0.10 lakh people of 18+ years received their first dose and 0.57 lakh got their second doses.

Almost 0.09 lakh people aged between 12 and 14 years received their first dose while 0.15 lakh got their second doses. A total of 3.39 lakh also received their precautionary dose on Wednesday. In India, 92.62 crore people are fully vaccinated.