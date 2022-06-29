Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 daily tally at 14,506; active cases rise for 37th day

In another big spike, India recorded 14,506 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Today's tally was 23 percent higher than that recorded the previous day. With fresh infections, the nation's overall caseload has mounted to 4,34,33,345.

India had crossed the 7,000-mark on June 9, the 8,000 mark on June 11, the 12,000 mark on June 16, the 13,000 mark on June 18, and the 17,000 mark on June 24.

Meanwhile, 30 more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of these 30 deaths, Kerala reported 12 backlog deaths. Two new deaths were reported in Bihar, four in Delhi, three in Goa, one each in Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka and five in Maharashtra. This pushed the nationwide toll to 5,25,077, while the death rate touched 1.21 percent.

Also, the active caseload across the country increased by 2,902 to 99,602. As of now, active cases comprise 0.23 percent of the total infections. Moreover, 11,574 more people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 4,28,08,666. The recovery rate now stands at 28.56 percent.

With the latest update, the daily positivity rate rose to 3.35 percent. Kerala reported the highest positivity rate at 18.33 percent, followed by Mizoram at 13.85 percent and Goa at 12.17 percent. The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 3.30 percent.

On the vaccination front, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 197.46 crore. As many as 13,44,788 doses were administered across the country on Tuesday.

This comes a day after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Serum Institute's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for restricted emergency use in children aged 7 to 11 years subject to certain conditions. The DCGI has also approved India's first indigenously developed mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 manufactured by Genova Biopharmaceuticals for restricted emergency use for those aged 18 years and above.