Coronavirus in India: 1,445 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat event; total cases rise to 4,281, death toll at 111

Updated : April 06, 2020 10:39 PM IST

The Health Ministry had updated data a day after it said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in India accelerated to 4.1 days from the previously estimated 7.4 days due to the Jamaat event held in Nizamuddin last month.
A PTI tally showed that at least 129 deaths were reported across India, while confirmed cases had reached 4,533 against what the Health Ministry has announced.
