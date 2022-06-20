India registered 12,781 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said early Monday. Today's cases were 0.9 percent lower than the cases recorded yesterday. The country had crossed the 12,000 mark on June 16 and the 13,000 mark on June 18. With fresh cases, the overall caseload has mounted to 4,33,09,473.

Maharashtra continues to be the top contributor to India's COVID-19 tally. The state reported 4,004 new cases, including 2,087 in Mumbai, in the last 24 hours. This was followed by Kerala with 3,376 cases and Delhi with 1,530 cases. Besides, Assam reported nine new COVID-19 cases, registering a positivity rate of 4.13 percent.

India records 12,781 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours India records 12,781 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours

Punjab, Moreover, 18 more deaths due to the infection were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide toll to 5,24,873. Of these 18 deaths, three were reported in Delhi , one each in Maharashtra West Bengal and Karnataka and 11 backlog deaths in Kerala

The active COVID-19 caseload in the country surged by 4,226 to 76,700. With this, the active cases comprise 0.18 percent of the total infections. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.32 percent, the highest in 130 days, and the weekly positivity rate at 2.62 percent, the ministry said on Monday.

Also, 8,537 more people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing total recoveries to 4,27,07,900. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.61 percent, it said.

On the vaccination front, 2,80,136 more COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, pushing total vaccinations to 1,96,18,66,707. Over 3.57 crore first doses of vaccines were administered to the age group 12-14 years.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 and 4 crore on January 25 this year.