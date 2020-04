The Indian Railways has developed a disinfection tunnel to sanitise people for just Rs 10,000, officials said on Monday.

A railway ministry official said that the loco shed in Maharashtra's Bhusaval has developed a disinfection tunnel to fight Covid-19.

He said one set of three nozzles spray one ppm sodium hypochlorite solution, as people walk for a duration of between three and five seconds inside the tunnel.

The official said that upon contact in the tunnel, the spray is efficient enough to kill the virus. He said the total cost of the tunnel was around Rs 10,000 and its capacity is of 500 litres.