Coronavirus impact: Railway platform ticket price hiked to Rs 50 in 250 stations

Indian Railways has increased platform ticket price from Rs 10 to Rs 50 across 250 stations in an attempt to reduce crowd and prevent spread of coronavirus.

Western Railways increased platform charges to Rs 50 in all major stations in its 6 divisions - Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar.

According to a Railway official, platform ticket price has been increased in nearly 250 stations.

"Platform ticket charges have been increased at number of stations for ensuring crowd control in view of coronavirus problem," the official said.

The increase in fare is being done by local administration of railway and so far Western Railways and Central Railways have implemented it in some stations.

Voluntary Infrared thermometer check also started at CSMT, Thane, Dadar and Kalyan railway stations on Tuesday.

Recently, railway board also instructed to general and zonal managers that all curtains should be removed from AC coaches, blankets should be withdrawn from service until further advice.

Minimum AC temperature has been advised to be set at 24-25 °C, and to keep some additional washed bed sheets for exigencies.

If demanded, fresh washed covers has to be provided to first AC. All curtains and spare blankets will be washed, dried and stored in clean, dry storage facility.