Coronavirus impact: Railway platform ticket price hiked to Rs 50 in 250 stations

Updated : March 17, 2020 04:01 PM IST

Western Railways increased platform charges to Rs 50 in all major stations in its 6 divisions - Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar.
The increase in fare is being done by local administration of railway and so far Western Railways and Central Railways have implemented it in some stations.
Voluntary Infrared thermometer check also started at CSMT, Thane, Dadar and Kalyan railway stations on Tuesday.
