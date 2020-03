Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown in India from 12am of March 25 to rid the country of coronavirus. “The country will be set back by 21 years if we don't manage these 21 days,” the PM said in a televised address on March 24.

“For a few days, forget about venturing out. Stay at home, stay inside your home. Do just one thing, stay at home,” he said.

Total lock down all over india “more than janata curfew” nobody to step out. Important to save every life and it is my responsibility. My government, every state government has this responsibility. I pray with folded hands to remain where ever you are for 21 days. I had requested you in my earlier address to stay indoors for a couple of weeks. These 21 days will be very critical to break the chain of the virus. We have to manage this 21 days so that we do not go back in time. I say this as a mean it for your family not as a PM. It’s just 21 days, stay at home... stay at home... stay at home...”

The PM added that draw a "Lakshman Rekha" at your doorstep and don't let anyone step in for the next 21 days if not you will invite the virus into your homes.

"Pray for people who are working to sanitise your society and neigbourhoods, roads and public places to ensure complete eradication of the virus. You must also think about media persons who are working 24 hours, by staying on roads and going to hospitals, to give you correct info," Modi said.

Meanwhile, the government clarified that all essential services would continue to remain functional. The list of essential services that was issued for the 'Janata Curfew' of March 22 remains unchanged.