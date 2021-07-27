Coronavirus impact on non-COVID health services

As the country tackles the COVID-19 waves, a large-scale disruption has continued to affect the routine non-COVID health services since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country and the lockdowns that followed, shows data released by the National Health Mission (NHM). CNBC-TV18 starts a series of data stories, analysing data from 200,000 health facilities across the country, released by the National Health Mission recently, to assess the impact of the pandemic. CNBC-TV18’s Archana Shukla explains the first report on emergency health services.

The NHM’s Health Management Information System (HMIS) aggregates data from two lakh health facilities across the country, mostly government but also some private and urban centers. Hence, the numbers are not representative of all cases and deaths, but these are a crucial link to understand the scale and patterns.

Comparison is drawn between the COVID fiscal of 2020-2021 against 2019-2020, which was largely a normal year. Now, it is hoped that emergency health services were available even during the pandemic but recurring local lockdowns, lack of access to health centres meant admissions and registrations at emergency centers fell 38 percent between fiscal 2020 and 2021.

Important to observe that even with a lower base, deaths occurring at emergency department rose 39 percent, largely indicating that patients reached emergency centers late in the disease or injury cycle.

Now emergency registrations fell sharply in the month of April and May and had continued to remain subdued till the month of March, recovering marginally there just when the COVID second wave was raising its head again and by May even less at number of people access to emergency care.

In terms of the deaths at emergency centers, September-October is the period when the surge was seen. This was the peak of the first wave. Numbers fell by March, only to see a sharp rise in the months of April and May.

Now, compare May of 2020 to May of 2021, there is a 124 percent jump in deaths at emergency department when the virus was ravaging across the country, including rural areas. These are deaths that could have been prevented, largely non-COVID ailment related deaths. Along with that, this data also gives us link to the excess COVID mortality, those COVID deaths that could have been missed.

Reporting of trauma cases fell 22 percent but cardiac and cerebrovascular emergencies also lost out on treatment, even childbirth complications reporting failure, these could all be life threatening situations.

Comparing the government versus private centers, 39 percent fewer people accessed emergency care at government centers versus 19 percent less at private centers. There was a rise in reported deaths in both places but one can see the massive difference of 34 percent versus 182 percent, largely because government centers were not available particularly in rural areas.

The next chart that comes up here is the most telling of the rural-urban divide. Rural emergencies fell 60 percent versus a rise of 36 percent in urban areas indicating no facilities were available for villagers.

Different parts of the country were under lockdown during the year and already short-staffed rural health employees were diverted to COVID duties, and hence no surprises here.

But it was the urban centres that took the load. There were 372 percent rise in deaths at emergency units showing two things. Since urban areas were affected more by COVID, a lot of COVID-related emergencies also presented at the urban casualties, untested cases, among others. Second, a bulk of COVID and non-COVID emergencies from rural areas were forced to travel the distance to urban centers. Many would have missed out on the golden hour when lives could have been saved with timely intervention and hence it is important that healthcare resources are diverted back to non-COVID services, particularly in rural areas and a periodic mortality survey to assess missed debts at emergencies is a must.