Mumbai, the city that employs the most number of people, is also one of the worst-affected in the coronavirus outbreak. Density of population and lack of space in the city adds to the woes at a time when social distancing is the norm.

Amid this crisis, the worst-affected are those who have been on daily wage, those who are out of their own states and cities working here in Mumbai, the migrant population. People live in slums where one room houses 3-5 and sometimes even 9 people. Migrants labourers are facing the brunt of the lockdown.