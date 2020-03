In a virtual lockdown for the state, Maharashtra will close its borders and limit public gathering of individuals to five, CM Uddhav Thackeray today said.

"We have decided to seal intra-state borders between zillas in Maharashtra," the CM announced. "We have also suggested shutting down flights between airports in the state."

Thackeray added that no intra-state buses will run and all religious spots will be shut for people in the state.