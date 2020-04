In a special state cabinet meeting held here on Monday, the government has decided to take a call on extending the lockdown in the state only after the decision of the Centre.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took stock of the present situation and the steps taken to combat the spread of Covid-19, which have so far been done well in the state.

The Vijayan cabinet will now meet on Wednesday, as by then the guidelines of the Centre will be out.

At present, there are 194 COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala, besides 179 who have been cured.

There are 1,16,125 under observation at homes and 816 are in various hospitals in the state.