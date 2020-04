On day-10 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on coronavirus met and decided to discuss the future exit strategy of the on-going lockdown in a Council of Ministers meet, highly placed sources told CNBC-TV18.

"The GoM on COVID-19 discussed the possible exit strategy of the lockdown from April 15. It was decided that the Council of Ministers should take a call on possible exit strategy of the lockdown. The Council of Ministers will now meet on April 6 to discuss a plan," a source said.

The GoM took a status check on the availability of essential goods, medical supplies and guidelines of on-going lockdown, the source added.

"The GOM will now meet on April 7 for further deliberations noting the developments/discussions/decisions taken in the council of ministers meet," the source elaborated.

The meet on coronavirus lockdown was held at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence on April 3.