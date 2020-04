To avoid the further spread of the deadly coronavirus, the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate has shut the Delhi-Noida border completely. The DM’s tweeted on April 21 saying that the decision is a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Dear residents, As per the medical department advice, in the larger public interest, as a preventive measure to fight Covid 19, we are closing Delhi-GB nagar/Noida border completely, with following specified exceptions. You are kindly requested to cooperate. StayHome StaySafe🙏 pic.twitter.com/es4ap51XVW — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) April 21, 2020