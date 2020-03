With coronavirus positive cases on the rise in Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday asked private and public sector companies to encourage their employees to work from home.

A circular issued by the municipal commissioner also said non-essential service provider companies should work with 50 percent staff capacity, making their staff work in rotation. Steps are being taken to reduce the crowds in public transport in Mumbai, it said.

Of these, 452 tested negative for the coronavirus infection and 433 of them have been already discharged from the hospital.