The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday asked states and union territories to stop using rapid antibody test kits procured from two Chinese companies.

The advisory came after the ICMR had assessed the rapid antibody test kits at field level following complaints from Rajasthan. A few more states also submitted similar feedback questioning the validity of the rapid antibody test kits.

ICMR found the rapid antibody test kits of Guangzhou Wondfu Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics faulty and has advised states to return them so that these could be sent back.

"ICMR, thereafter, evaluated the kits of Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics in field conditions. The results have shown wide variation in their sensitivity, despite early promise of good performance for surveillance purposes. In view of this, states are advised to stop using these kits procured from the above-mentioned companies and return them to be sent back to the suppliers," ICMR wrote to chief secretaries of all states and union territories.

ICMR also reiterated that RT-PCR throat/nasal swab test is the best for diagnosis of COVID-19 as it detects virus early and is the best strategy to identify and isolate the individual. It added that it had provided the rapid antibody test kits on states' demand and had clearly instructed to use them only for surveillance purpose.

Further, ICMR and health ministry also clarified that it had followed due process in procurement of rapid antibody test kits and the government would not lose any money in this order as 100 percent advance was not paid in accordance with the government process.

"Rapid antibody test has a very limited role to play. ICMR followed due process, procurement done via tender. ICMR reacted when complaint received from field level and cancelled the order on the basis of those complaints. No payment has been given to the companies for supply of faulty rapid antibody," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, union health ministry.

While the first attempt from the ICMR in procuring rapid antibody test kits did not elicit any response from suppliers, adequate response was received in the second attempt and the ICMR selected kits of two companies Biomedemics and Wondfo for procurement.

Commenting on the controversy around faulty rapid antibody test kits, ICMR said that it had also made efforts to procure kits directly from Wondfo, in China, but the quotation had some issues. As a result, it decided to go for Wondfo’s exclusive distributor for India and the rate quoted by bidders was the only reference point in procurement of rapid antibody test kits.

"For Wondfo, evaluation committee got 4 bids and the corresponding quotes received were of Rs 1,204, Rs 1,200, Rs 844 and Rs 600. Accordingly, the bid offer of Rs 600 was considered as L-1. In the meanwhile, the ICMR had also tried to procure kits directly from Wondfo China through CGI. However, quotation received from direct procurement had issues...Hence, it was decided to go Wondfo’s exclusive distributor for India for the kit who quoted an all-inclusive price for FOB (logistics) without any clause for advance," ICMR said.