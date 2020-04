The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has listed a number of districts as coronavirus hotpsots. Regions, including in Delhi and Mumbai, have been designated as red zones.

The major Delhi districts that have been classified in red zone include New Delhi, Central Delhi, South West Delhi and North Delhi, among others. In Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur and Nashik are among the major districts classified in the red zone.

Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana; Bengaluru Urban in Karnataka; Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala; Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh; Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, Chennai and Vellore in Tamil Nadu; Hyderabad in Telangana; Agra and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh; and Kolkata in West Bengal are some of the major regions in the country marked under red zone.

The health ministry in its release said that the hotspot classification has been done to focus on the regions that are reporting a high incidence of positive coronavirus cases.

“For 'Hotspot (Red zone) classification'- to focus attention on districts/cities reporting large number of cases/high growth rate,” the release stated.

Among a number of criteria for inclusion in the red zone, the ministry said that the “districts with doubling rate less than 4 days (calculated every Monday for last 7 days, to be determined by the state government)” are included.

Further, the districts with no new confirmed cases for last 28 days have been placed in green zone and designated non-infected districts.

North East region of Delhi; Latur, Ratnagiri and Jalgaon in Maharashtra; Puri and Cuttack in Odisha; and Varanasai and Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh are some of the districts that have been classified in the green zone.

The list comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address on Tuesday announced the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown for another 19 days. The lockdown will last until May 3.

There is a possibility of some degree of relaxation from the lockdown in areas that have shown fewer incidences of the virus.