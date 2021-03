Over 5.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till now in the country, the Union Health Ministry said. The ministry said of the total 5,94,92,824 doses, 81,26,776 healthcare workers were given the first dose and 51,62,679 HCWs were given the second dose.

The ministry, in a statement, said 88,27,124 frontline workers received the first dose and 35,83,060 FLWs were given the second dose. Besides, 2,73,18,810 beneficiaries aged over 60 and 64,74,375 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities also got vaccinated.

Putin says Russia could achieve herd immunity by summer end

Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that the country will achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 by the end of summer.

Kejriwal won't attend public Holi events

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he will not participate in any public gathering on the occasion of Holi this year due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

At 6,923, Mumbai reports the highest number of new cases in a day

Mumbai on Sunday reported the highest rise in COVID-19 cases so far by adding 6,923 new infections, taking the tally to 3,98,674, the city civic body said. With eight more persons succumbing to the viral infection, the count of fatalities in Mumbai rose to 11,649.

Jagannath Temple in Puri to remain closed on Sundays

Keeping in view the spike in COVID-19 cases in Odisha, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Sunday decided to close the 12th century shrine for devotees in order to undertake disinfection on every Sunday from next week.

New cases breach 3,000-mark in Karnataka

Riding on the second wave, new Covid cases in Karnataka crossed the 3,000-mark after four months, increasing its positivity rate for the day to 2.89 per cent, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

Vikrant Massey tests positive

Actor Vikrant Massey on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under self quarantine. Massey, 33, took to Instagram and asked those who came in contact with him to also get tested for the virus. The "Mirzapur" star wrote that he contracted the virus despite following necessary precautions while shooting.

Ex-cricketer Badrinath tests positive

Former India batsman S Badrinath on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation, making him the third ex India cricketer from Road Safety World Series tournament to be infected by the virus in the last couple of days.

Italy reports 380 coronavirus deaths, 24,000 new cases

Italy reported 380 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 457 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell slightly to 23,839 from 23,987 the day before.

Some 357,154 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the space of 24 hours, compared with the previous 354,982.Italy has registered 107,636 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain's and the seventh-highest in the world. It has reported 3.5 million cases to date.

Jama Masjid Imam appeals to pray indoors on 'Shab-e-Barat'

As COVID-19 cases are sharply rising all over the country, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in New Delhi has appealed to people to stay at their homes and offer prayers on the occasion of Holi and 'Shab-e-Barat'. 'Shab-e-Barat' would be celebrated between March 28-29. 'Shab-e-Barat' is called the festival of worship during which many Muslims observe a fast for two days.

4,204 prisoners released on bail, 41 on parole after COVID outbreak in J&K: DGP, prisons

Over 4,200 prisoners were released on bail and 41 on parole since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year, Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons, V K Singh has said. He said there is only one COVID-positive patient among the prisoners, who is being treated at a hospital in Kathua district.

Maharashtra records the highest positivity rate

Eight states and UTs have a weekly positivity rate of coronavirus infection higher than the national average of 5.04 percent, with Maharashtra recording the highest rate at 22.78 percent, the Union Health ministry said on Sunday. Apart from Maharashtra, the other seven states and UTs with higher positivity rate than national average are Chandigarh (11.85 percent positivity rate), Punjab (8.45 percent), Goa (7.03 percent), Puducherry (6.85 percent), Chhattisgarh (6.79 percent), Madhya Pradesh (6.65 percent) and Haryana (5.41 percent).

Vaccination centre set up inside Tihar Jail

The Delhi Prisons Department has set up a COVID-19 vaccination centre inside Tihar Jail to vaccinate eligible inmates, officials said on Sunday. A total of 326 inmates in Delhi's prisons are above 60 years, and over 300 are in the 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities. These two categories are eligible for vaccination in the ongoing nationwide drive. The centre was set up on Tuesday in the central jail hospital at jail number 3, they said. According to jail officials, around 70 to 80 inmates of Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails have been vaccinated so far.

The world's biggest vaccination program is underway in India, today. In UP's Jaunpur, a 109-yr-old woman got herself vaccinated. Similarly, a 107-yr-old man in Delhi got himself vaccinated. We have to make people committed towards the mantra of 'Dawai bhi, Kadai bhi': PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

One new case in Andamans; tally at 5,044

The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,044 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Sunday.

3,225 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 8 more deaths

With the addition of 3,225 new cases of coronavirus, the tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 3,05,784, an official said on Sunday. Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of eight more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,432, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 2.10 per cent, he said. So far, 2,74,098 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 89.64 per cent.

India reports 62,714 new COVID-19 cases, 28,739 discharges, and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

West Bengal reports 812 new COVID-19 cases

West Bengal oreported 812 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the last three months, a health department bulletin said. The COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 5,83,839, with the 812 new cases, it said.

Two new fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushed the coronavirus death toll to 10,322, it added At least 433 people have recovered from the disease since Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,68,909, the bulletin said. The COVID-19 recovery state in the state now is 97.44 per cent.

In Maharashtra, 55.31 lakh people have received COVID-19 jabs

Maharashtra's tally of the people receiving COVID-19 shots so far has reached 55,31,324, an official said.

The state so far administered the first dose of vaccines to 9,64,238 healthcare workers while 4,63,919 others have received the second dose. A total of 7,84,306 frontline workers have received the first dose of the vaccine and 2,39,252 workers in this category got the second dose as well.

Increase testing, ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour: Centre to 12 states, UTs reporting surge in cases

The Centre on Saturday strongly advised 12 states and Union Territories reporting a surge in coronavirus cases to significantly increase testing and ensure people follow COVID appropriate behaviour, noting that one infected person could spread infection to an average of 406 individuals in a 30day window without restrictions. Highlighting that the country has seen the sharpest rise in weekly COVID19 cases and fatalities since May 2020, the government said the focus was on 46 districts that have contributed 71 per cent of the cases and 69 per cent of the deaths this month.

J-K reports 271 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 271 new COVID19 cases on Saturday, which includes 58 travellers, taking the infection tally to 1,29,684, while one fatality pushed the death toll in the union territory to 1,985, officials said. Seventyfive of the fresh cases were from Jammu division and 196 from Kashmir division, they said.

Negative coronavirus report must for those entering Gujarat

The Gujarat government on Saturday announced that a negative COVID-19 RTPCR test report will be mandatory for those arriving from other states. Earlier, the government had made negative test report must only for those coming from neighbouring Maharashtra which has been worst hit by the pandemic.

Rajasthan records 857 new COVID-19 cases

With 857 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, the infection tally in the state rose to 3,29,595 on Saturday. No new death due to COVID19 was reported in the state, according to an official report.

Maharashtra bans gatherings, restricts timings of malls, restaurants

Struggling to arrest the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a complete ban on holding of all types of gatherings, including political and religious. The government also ordered that restaurants, gardens and malls will remain shut between 8 pm to 7 am beginning Saturday night. People will also not be allowed to visit beaches during 8 pm to 7 am, an official order said.

Tamil Nadu COVID-19 graph breaches 2K mark; 2,089 new cases, 9 deaths

Witnessing a steady rise in daily infections over the past few weeks, Tamil Nadu crossed the 2000 mark on Saturday, registering 2,089 new COVID19 cases. With this, the caseload has gone up to 8,77,279 and the death toll to 12,659 following nine more fatalities, the health department said.

Coronavirus surge: 40 active cases at IIM-A, 25 at IIT- Gandhinagar

The new wave of coronavirus in Gujarat has hit two of the country's premier educational institutions with IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Gandhinagar reporting active cases in double digits. The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad currently has 40 active cases of coronavirus, while IITG has 25 active cases, official sources said.

AP reports more than 900 cases for 2nd consecutive day

For the second consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh reported more than 900 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the cumulative to 8,97,810. A health department bulletin said the state reported 947 fresh cases and 377 recoveries, but no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

Britain says variant booster ready by September

Britain's vaccines minister says booster shots designed to fight new variants of the coronavirus should be ready for distribution to people over 70 by September. Nadhim Zahawi told the Daily Telegraph newspaper the government is expecting up to eight different shots to be available by the autumn, including some that may protect against variants. He said booster shots would be given first to the frontline health workers, the elderly and people with serious health conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

COVID safety protocols maintained in polling stations; Assam voters happy

The fear of COVID looms large and Assam's voters stepped out of their homes with caution to exercise their franchise and they seemed satisfied with the facilities to check the spread of the virus in polling stations in the first of the threephased election in 47 of the 126 assembly constituencies. Besides, voters were happy with arrangements to take care of children while their mothers voted, and ferry people with disabilities to polling stations.

Vaccine diplomacy has come at cost of inoculating domestic population: NC leader Omar Abdullah

National Conference VicePresident Omar Abdullah on Saturday said India's vaccine diplomacy has come at a cost as the antiCOVID shots supplied to other nations could have been put to good use domestically amidst a second spike of infections in the country. Omar's remarks came after India told the United Nations General Assembly that the country has supplied more COVID19 vaccines globally than it has vaccinated its own people.

Kerala reports 2,055 new cases, 14 more deaths

Kerala recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 2,055 people, including 25 health workers, being infected, while 14 more fatalities pushed the toll to 4,567, the state government said. Recoveries, at 2,084, outnumbered the fresh cases.

Nagpur reports 3,688 new COVID-19 cases

Nagpur district reported 3688 new COVID-19 cases, 3227 recoveries, and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Civil Surgeon.

Advisory asks Goa MLAs to get tested for coronavirus

The Goa Legislature has asked all the MLAs in the state to get themselves tested, a day after one of the 40 members announced that he had been infected with coronavirus, an official said on Saturday. The infected MLA from Panaji, Atanasio Monserratte, took part in proceedings of the ongoing Budget session of the state Legislative Assembly.

Karnataka Health Minister cautions people as coronavirus cases rise

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said coronavirus cases are on the rise in all states and it was an indication of beginning of the second wave, as he called on people to exercise caution. Noting that 8 to 10 states have more active cases and there are about 2.84 lakh cases in Maharashtra, 24,000 in Kerala, and about 19,000 in Karnataka, he said, "It is clear that the second wave has begun. So if we don't curb activities the danger is imminent." The minister urged the people to compulsorily wear masks and follow social distancing. The state's positivity rate of 1.6 percent is more than the national average which is not a good sign, he said.

Pakistan may soon cross peak seen during first coronavirus wave: Top official

A top Pakistani government official on Saturday said the coronavirus cases in the country would soon cross the peak level seen during the first wave of the pandemic in June last year and warned that if the surge in infections is not controlled, tougher restrictions will have to be imposed. Addressing a media briefing here, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chairman Asad Umar said the government is trying to keep a balance between protecting the livelihood and containing the virus at the same time.

Union Health Secretary chairs high-level meet with 12 States and UTs reporting surge in cases

Union Health Secretary Harsh Vardhan chaired a high-level meet with 12 states and UTs reporting a surge in cases. He advised the states/UTs to focus on stringent containment and public health measures in 46 high burden districts. He also recommended increased testing and vaccination, effective tracing, prompt isolation, efficient clinical treatment, and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour pivot of five-fold containment strategy.

Former CDC chief believes coronavirus originated from Wuhan lab

The former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said he believes the coronavirus originated from a lab in Wuhan, China, sometime in September or October, but has no evidence. Robert Redfield, who headed the CDC during the Trump administration, shared his opinion on the origins of the pandemic during an interview with CNN. Read more.

Siddaramaiah demands white paper on COVID-19 cases, deaths in K'taka; Govt says nothing to hide

The Karnataka government neither intends to hide any figures on COVID-19 nor is it necessary, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Saturday, as Congress leader Siddaramaiah demanded a white paper on infections and deaths, citing differences in number of fatalities due to pandemic till December 2020. He also hit back at the Leader of Opposition, stating that people in responsible positions should refrain from making false allegations for political gains.

"According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, the number of Covid-19 deaths till December 2020 is 12,090. According to the Planning and Statistical department, it is 22,320. Which of the above data is true?" Siddaramaiah asked Chief Minister Yediyurappa and Sudhakar.

Vaccines may need regular updates as coronavirus evolves, say scientists

Scientists have assessed the course of evolution of the novel coronavirus and predicted that COVID-19 vaccines currently in use across the world may need regular updates to counter new variants of the virus which are capable of escaping the body's protective antibodies. Read more.

Lockdown is not a solution, says Delhi's Health Minister

"As of now, there is no possibility of another lockdown. We had tried it earlier with not much success. Experts had said that due to its 14-day cycle, a 21-day lockdown would stop the spread of the virus but this did not happen. So for me, lockdown is no solution," he said. However, to curb the upsurge in cases, he has asked the people of Delhi to "celebrate

Holi at home with family but no public gathering." Jain added that action will be taken against those who celebrate Holi in public. The clear reason for the rise of cases is not known, so we will have to follow all the safety measures. He appealed to citizens to wear masks in public places even if people are vaccinated. Read more.

US FDA authorises Amazon's COVID-19 test kit

Ecommerce giant Amazon has received the emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a COVID-19 test kit made by its subsidiary STS Lab Holdco. Amazon plans to use the real-time RT-PCR Test for detecting SARS-CoV-2 as part of the company's overall preparedness and response programme. Read more.

Wrong to vaccinate young people before those at higher risk of dying: AIIMS Chief on calls for wider availability

The fresh surge in daily infections of Covid-19 has led to demands that the central government ease restrictions and make vaccines more widely available to the Indian public, but AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria says it would be wrong to give the vaccines to young people before the elderly, who are at higher risk of dying from the infection, are covered.

In a wide-ranging conversation with News18, Dr Guleria says that vaccination should continue in stages based on the priority groups formed by the government, and the focus should be on following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, as well as testing, tracing, and isolating to curb the spread of the second wave of infections in the country. Read the interview here.

Serum Institute begins clinical trial for Covovax COVID-19 vaccine

Covovax trials finally begin in India; the vaccine is made through a partnership with Novavax and Serum Institute of India. The vaccine has been tested against African and UK variants of COVID-19 and has an overall efficacy of 89 percent. SII is hoping to launch the vaccine by September 2021, SII CEO Adar Poonawala said.

Delhi Health Minister says 'no possibility of lockdown'

As of now,no possibility of lockdown. First it was said that it's 14-day cycle b/w infection & recovery. Experts said if all activities close for 21 days, it won't spread. Lockdown was extended but it didn't stop completely. So I don't think lockdown is solution: Delhi Health Min pic.twitter.com/yddTpsneko — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

Night curfew in Maharashtra from March 28: Here’s all you need to know

Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew in the state from March 28, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Though there won’t be restrictions on movement at night, gathering at public places will be prohibited. For more details, click here.

Maharashtra: Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation imposes weekend restrictions

Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in Mumbai imposes weekend (Saturday-Sunday) restrictions from today until further orders, ANI reported. All establishments, except essential services, to remain closed and restaurants to offer takeaway services only. The Kalyan-Dombivali district logged 825 new cases, while three people died due to COVID-19 on Friday.

Cases continue to surge in India

With 80 percent of daily new cases, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh continue to exhibit a spike. India is second globally with total vaccination coverage more than 5.8 crore. Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat have crossed total of 5 million doses administered.

Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections

India saw 62,258 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,19,08,910, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. Registering a steady increase for the 17th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 4,52,647 comprising 3.80 percent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.85 percent, the data stated.

The 62,258 new cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest since October 16, 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,61,240 with 291 daily new fatalities, the highest in around three months, the data updated at 8 am showed. As many as 63,371 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 16.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

WHO asking rich countries to donate 10M vaccines

The head of the World Health Organization is asking rich countries to donate at least 10 million coronavirus vaccines so the UN health agency can reach its goal of vaccination in all countries within the first 100 days of 2021. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says supply problems faced by the UN-backed effort COVAX, which aims to provide vaccines to all countries, means that about 20 countries are still awaiting their first doses of vaccines from the program.