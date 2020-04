The central government has issued an advisory to state and union territories (UTs) regarding containing and management of the coronavirus pandemic in national parks, sanctuaries and tiger reserves across the country.

The move by the Environment Ministry comes after the Central Zoo Authority had issued precautionary measures to be taken by zoos across the country, in the wake of the confirmation of COVID-19 in a tiger housed in the Bronx Zoo, New York.

“In view of the spread of COVID-19 in the country and a recent news report on a tiger being infected with the COVID-19, it is felt that there are possibilities of spread of the virus amongst animals in national parks or sanctuaries or tiger reserves and also transmission of the virus from humans to animals and vice-versa,” a letter by Wildlife Division of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

The ministry directed the states and Union Territories (UTs) to take immediate preventive measures and reduce human-wildlife interface.

The government has also asked to impose restrictions on the movement of people to national parks, sanctuaries and tiger reserves.

The Environment Ministry further, directed the states and UTs to constitute a Task Force with Field Managers, Veterinary doctors, Frontline staff, to manage the situation as quickly as possible and create a ‘round the clock’ reporting mechanism with a Nodal Officer for swift management of any cases noticed.

Moreover, the states have been ordered to set up essential services for emergency treatment of animals and their safe release back to their natural habitats, as and when required and also enhance disease surveillance, mapping and monitoring system through coordinated effort amongst various Departments.