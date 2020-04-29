Coronavirus: Govt instructs all its employees to download Aarogyasetu app 'immediately'

The union government has instructed all its employees to “immediately” download the Aarogyasetu app in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in a memorandum titled “Effective use of “Aarogyasetu” App for breaking the chain of transmission of COVID-19”, has asked its employees to download the app run by the government.

The memorandum instructs: “All the officers, staff (including outsourced staff) working in central government should download ‘Aarogyasetu’ App on their mobile phones, immediately.”

It has asked the employees to review their status on the app and commute only when the app declares them ‘safe’ or ‘low risk’. Those flagged as ‘moderate’ or ‘high risk’ have been instructed to not go to office and instead self isolate for 14 days until their status changes to ‘safe’ or ‘low risk’.

Further, the Joint Secretary (Administration) has been instructed to ensure that the listed directions are strictly followed in their respective ministry/department.

The Aarogyasetu App is run operated by the central government and is available on both the Android and iOS platforms.

More than 22,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India and death tally from COVID-19 now stands at 1,007, according to the government data.