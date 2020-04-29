Healthcare
Coronavirus: Govt instructs all its employees to download Aarogyasetu app 'immediately'
Updated : April 29, 2020 03:31 PM IST
The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in a memorandum titled “Effective use of “Aarogyasetu” App for breaking the chain of transmission of COVID-19”, has asked its employees to download the app run by the government.
The memorandum instructs: “All the officers, staff (including outsourced staff) working in central government should download ‘Aarogyasetu’ App on their mobile phones, immediately.”
More than 22,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India and death tally from COVID-19 now stands at 1,007, according to the government data.