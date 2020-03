The Union government has advised all Indians who are stuck abroad to stay put where they are as the situation due to the coronavirus outbreak is evolving on a daily basis.

In a press conference to address the coronavirus outbreak, officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs assured Indians who are stuck abroad due to travel advisories and visa restrictions to not feel scared as it is better to be safe where you are than to travel.

"We are in talks with European missions for those Indians who are stuck and need visa extension. We are taking care of foreigners in India during this situation and expect similar treatment for Indians abroad," officials of the home ministry and foreign affairs ministry told reporters.

India virtually quarantined itself on March 11 by suspending all visas except a few special categories. On March 16, India expanded travel restrictions and banned incoming flights from boarding passengers from the European Union, the European Free Trade Association (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland), the United Kingdom and Turkey.

Ban on travellers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India has also come into effect. No flights were to take off from these countries to India after 1500 hours Indian Standard Time (IST) of March 17.

"You cannot have well defined plan for such a situation ... Indians abroad should stay put where they are. It is safer for them there," officials said on Tuesday.