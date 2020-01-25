Coronavirus: Government issues travel advisory, urges Indians to cancel all non-essential travel to China
Updated : January 25, 2020 05:24 PM IST
The advisory suggested observing good personal hygiene, practice frequent handwashing with soap.
The advisory said that if a traveller was feeling sick on the flight while coming back to India they must "inform the airline's crew about the illness".
According to the notification, a total of 1,287 cases and 41 deaths have been reported so far in 29 provinces of China including districts and cities.
