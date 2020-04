Thyrocare Tech, one of the private labs that have the approval to conduct the coronavirus tests, said it would slash rates for COVID-19 assays to Rs 2,000-Rs 3,500 and will carry them out on a no-profit basis till March 31, 2021.

Breaking : Rs 4500 becomes 3500 Now costs are clear. Thyrocare to work with zero profit in COVID till 31.03.2021. Rates From 7.4.2020 👇🏾 Honestly Yours. Corona comes, it changes “Egos and Logos”. @Thyrocare Logo 👇🏾 What is right, is not easy. pic.twitter.com/rfNbJnzpVN — Dr. A. Velumani. (@velumania) April 6, 2020

Recently, the private lab chain tied up with digital healthcare platform Practo to enable booking of COVID-19 test kits online. The two have been authorized by the government and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to make the service available.

The service is already available in Mumbai and Pune and will be extended to other cities soon, the Bengaluru-based startup said in a statement. Their personnel will collect the samples from the patients' homes directly and the test result will be made available on the Practo website within 48 hours.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 last week, Velumani said that logistics continues to be the biggest challenge companies face while supplying the testing kits for coronavirus amid the lockdown.