Corporate India has wholeheartedly donated to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund or the PM CARES Fund. Launched on March 28, the fund has so raised around Rs 7,314 crore in India's fighting against coronavirus in the past few days.

PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben has donated Rs 25,000 towards the fund to help the government. According to reports, Heeraben donated the money from her personal savings.

Modi had announced the creation of the assistance and emergency fund so that people can contribute to support the government in its battle against coronavirus.

Industrialists, celebrities, sportspersons and other leading personalities have contributed to the PM Cares Fund.

Heeraben, 98, who lives in Raisin village near Gandhinagar with her younger son Pankaj Modi, had extended her support for PM Modi's Janata Curfew initiative as well.

She was seen clanging a plate as a symbol of gratitude to those providing essential services in the time of crisis in the country.