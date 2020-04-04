  • SENSEX
Coronavirus: Every American should wear face masks in public, says Donald Trump

Updated : April 04, 2020 08:30 PM IST

The guidelines issued by the CDC, the government's public health advisory agency, came as the US reported more than 1,100 deaths in a single day.
Until now, health authorities here said that only the sick, or those caring for patients of coronavirus, should wear masks.
The CDC is advising the use of non-medical cloth face covering as an additional voluntary public health measure, Trump told reporters.
