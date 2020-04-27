  • SENSEX
Coronavirus: Enthusiasm tempered on Cadila, Ipca after USFDA's warning against HCQ

Updated : April 27, 2020 04:42 PM IST

Jefferies pointed out that unless the drug is used as a preventive against COVID-19 or countries and hospitals don’t continue to stock up they do not expect it to be a big opportunity for pharmaceutical firms.
