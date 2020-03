Corporate India leaders in a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought the closing of city borders across the country in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic to the rural areas.

Further, they want the authorities to do direct cash transfers to migrant workers and daily wage labourers, whose income has grind to a halt as vast regions of the country have been put in a lockdown as the Union and state governments attempt to stave off the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The corporate India leaders want the Reserve Bank of India to announce forbearance measures.

Additionally, they also want the government to conduct large-scale testing for coronavirus. Last week, the government allowed private labs to conduct coronavirus tests and capped the cost of testing at Rs 4,500.

On Sunday, it allowed six private labs to conduct coronavirus tests. The labs were selected from a list of nearly 60 that had applied.

On Sunday, the Delhi government announced the closure of the union territory’s border with neighbouring states and ordered a lockdown until March 31. The Delhi Metro has been brought to a complete halt, while the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will be operating at a quarter of their capacity. All services deemed unessential have been ordered shut.

Similar measures have been enacted in 75 districts of the country.