Indian Railways has cancelled all trains till March 31 in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including passenger trains, mail/express trains, premium trains, suburban trains, Kolkata metro, Konkan railways etc.

"No train except goods train will be run up to 2400 hrs of 31.03.2020. However, bare minimum suburban services and Kolkata metro Rail service will continue to run till 2400 hrs on 22.03.2020. Thereafter, these services will also be stopped till 2400 hrs of 31.03.2020," a Railways spokesperson said.

Trains, which have already commenced journey before 4 am of March 22, will continue with their journey.

A full refund will be provided to all those affected, Railways said today.

LIVE: All the latest news, views and updates on the Covid-19 outbreak

On March 21, Railways had advised people to not undertake train travel after a few passengers were tested to be positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

"Please postpone all journeys and keep yourself and your loved ones safe," railways advisory said.

Yesterday, the Maharashtra government had restricted Mumbai suburban train (or local train) operations only for those involved with "essential services".