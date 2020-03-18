Healthcare
Coronavirus effect: Caution people to minimise bus travel, transport ministry tells states
Updated : March 18, 2020 09:22 AM IST
In a letter written to all states and union territories, the ministry has advised them to inform public that this is stage where the spread of coronavirus can be contained and hence, various precautionary measures need to be taken.
The Union government has also advised states to increase awareness about social distancing among public and send messages, wherever possible, to the people about the same.