Coronavirus effect: Caution people to minimise bus travel, transport ministry tells states

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has written to transport department of states and union territories to advise public to minimise travel by buses in a bid to contain the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter written to all states and union territories, the ministry has advised them to inform public that this is stage where the spread of coronavirus can be contained and hence, various precautionary measures need to be taken.

"To minimise travel numbers, public may be advised through appropriate means to avoid the same if it is not unavoidable and a facility of extending refund be considered where passengers have done their bookings," the states and union territories have been advised.

The Union government has also advised states to increase awareness about social distancing among public and send messages, wherever possible, to the people about the same.

All transportation departments are working towards ensuring crowd control to prevent the spread of the deadly virus which first emerged in the Wuhan region of China.

On March 17, Indian Railways said that it has advised all zonal and general managers to increase fare of platform ticket to Rs 50 in an attempt to minimise crowd at stations.

On March 16, the government also advised all states and union territories to ensure that there is increased social distancing in buses, trains and planes.