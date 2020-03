Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that all cinema halls, and all schools and colleges with the exception of those that are conducting exams, will remain closed till March 31.

Kejriwal added that more than 500 beds have been readied in hospitals to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, which has been declared a global pandemic by the WHO.

All public places such as malls etc will have to be disinfected compulsorily, the Delhi CM said.

"We held a meeting with the [Delhi] Lieutenent-General. The Delhi government is ready to deal with this situation," Kejriwal said.

The move is aimed at limiting large public gatherings to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The outbreak has resulted in large scale upheaval, with more than 1,20,000 people infected and more than 4,200 dead, majorly in China where it originated.

But it has been spreading in several countries, with more than 70 confirmed cases in India.

Besides, the economic impact of coronavirus has taken a toll on several sectors that typically depend on large gatherings, such as theatres, aviation industry and restaurants among others.