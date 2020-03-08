Healthcare Coronavirus: Delhi Metro, buses to be disinfected on regular basis, says CM Kejriwal Updated : March 08, 2020 08:28 PM IST Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that three cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi so far and one case is still under investigation. The chief minister said that 168 isolation beds have been set up at 25 hospitals for coronavirus patients. He appealed to the people in Delhi that if anybody from their neighbourhood had returned from abroad in the past 14 days, they should inform the government.