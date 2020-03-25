  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market volatile; Sensex, Nifty trade higher; RIL, Maruti lead
Asian shares track Wall Street surge as US stimulus hopes grow
Crude oil futures rise, but weak support seen
Rupee opens 15 paise higher at 76.07/USD
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Coronavirus: Delhi HC directs foreign ministry to ensure safety of Indian students stranded in Kazakhstan

Updated : March 25, 2020 03:59 PM IST

A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing, asked the authorities to expeditiously provide the students basic amenities and assistance with regard to food, medical care, lodging and transportation.
The court issued notice to the Centre through MEA and granted time to file response to the petition.
Coronavirus: Delhi HC directs foreign ministry to ensure safety of Indian students stranded in Kazakhstan

You May Also Like

India likely to unveil Rs 1.5 lakh crore-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn

India likely to unveil Rs 1.5 lakh crore-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn

Government sanctions Rs 1,340-crore recapitalisation of regional rural banks

Government sanctions Rs 1,340-crore recapitalisation of regional rural banks

Vashi APMC, which supplies food to Mumbai region, may run out of stock in 1 day

Vashi APMC, which supplies food to Mumbai region, may run out of stock in 1 day

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement