Healthcare
Coronavirus: Decision on reopening schools, colleges on April 14, says HRD minister
Updated : April 05, 2020 05:06 PM IST
"It is difficult to take a decision at the moment. We will review the situation on April 14 and depending upon the circumstances, a decision will be taken on whether schools and colleges can be reopened now or have to be closed for more time," Pokhriyal said.
The 21-day nationwide lockdown ends on April 14. There have been indications from the government that the lockdown may not be extended.