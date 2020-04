The first coronavirus specialty hospital in Kasargod district of Kerala began functioning on Monday, just days after an announcement to that effect by state health minister KK Shailaja. The setting up of the hospital comes amid a legal battle between Kerala and Karnataka over the latter’s decision to seal its border with Kerala.

“This will now intensify treatment in the district,” Shailaja wrote in a tweet.

Following the 21-day nationwide lockdown that began on March 24, Karnataka sealed its state border with Kerala at Talapaddy. This has cut off movement of ambulances and patients from Kerala’s Kasargod district into Mangaluru for treatment. The blockade was imposed over fears that Kerala’s rising COVID-19 cases would create a healthcare crisis in Karnataka too.

The 200-bed hospital, with 20 intensive care units was set up with an investment of Rs 7 crore for its first phase. A 26-member team from Thiruvananthapuram’s Government Medical College has been deputed to man the hospital, said Shailaja.

Supreme Court hearing on Friday

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is all set to hear the Karnataka government’s plea against the Kerala High Court’s ruling on Tuesday. The high court had ordered that Karnataka remove the blockade imposed on National Highway 66 to allow free movement of ambulances carrying patients for urgent medical care.

While the apex court had initially asked the central government to intervene in settling the blockade amicably, the Kerala government has filed a counter-affidavit in the Supreme Court challenging Karnataka’s petition against the movement of ambulances from Kasargod to Mangaluru.

In its reply to the Supreme Court, the Kerala government pointed that that while a total of eight lives had been lost thanks to Karnataka’s blockade, there has been no evidence to suggest that the state’s healthcare facilities cannot deal with patients from Kerala.