The Indian Railways plans to manufacture nearly 1,30,000 coveralls by May as it ramps up production of personal protection equipment to deal with COVID-19.

Railways will manufacture 30,000 coveralls in April and 1 lakh in May through its production units, zonal railway workshops and field units.

These coveralls will be for medical and healthcare personnel who are directly exposed to the novel coronavirus when working close to infected patients, Railways said.

The prototype of these coveralls was made by Jagdhari workshop of Northern Railways and has already cleared the prescribed tests at the authorised Defence Research Development Establishment Laboratory at Gwalior.

It is important to note that the country needs coveralls in large quantities as each coverall can only be used once.

So far, Indian Railways has been able to procure and distribute sufficient raw material to its workshops and other units to make over 30,000 coveralls in April.

Railways has also sought support from the railway doctors in assessing the end product.

"To meet the growing requirement, Indian Railways has set the target of manufacturing another 1,00,000 PPE coveralls in the month of May, 2020, and sourcing of appropriate raw material has been started," Railways said.

also involved in probably the largest quarantine facility project in the country as it is converting 5,000 of its passenger coaches into 80,000 isolation beds or quarantine facilities. This is par

for patients suffering from novel coronavirus. One coach will have 16 isolation beds to keep positive cases under quarantine.