The public helpline numbers shared by the government for people to reach out to authorities with their queries and in case of emergencies related to the deadly COVID-19 are of hardly any help in the worst-coronavirus hit states Maharashtra and Kerala.

The virus as infected 1,251 people in the country and has killed more than 30 so far. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases – 225 – while Kerala has reported 213, the second highest. Maharashtra has reported 10 deaths, the highest toll in a state, while Kerala has reported two.

As the numbers continue to rise in the most-affected states, CNBCTV18.com checked how effective the helpline numbers have been in these states.

Between March 30 and March 31, we made 12 attempts to connect to authorities through the Maharashtra helpline number shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, while seven attempts to reach out to authorities through Kerala helpline number shared by the ministry. However, all our efforts failed.

The helpline numbers shared by the ministry are 020-26127394 for Maharashtra and 0471-2552056 for Kerala. On dialing the numbers, both got disconnected automatically in every attempt.

Besides, two different numbers shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs – 022-22027990 for Maharashtra and 0471-2364424 for Kerala -- too had the same issue.

The central helpline number or the toll-free number for coronavirus, however, was quick to respond.

Globally, nearly 8 lakh people have been infected by the virus while more than 38,000 have died with Italy, the US, Spain and China being the most affected countries.

In India, PM Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation for the second time on coronavirus last week, announced a 21-day lockdown with effect from March 25.