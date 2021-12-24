COVID-19 latest updates: Fresh curbs for Christmas, New Year; Delhi sees 96% rise in cases over last two weeks

COVID-19 latest updates:

Delhi has recorded over 96 percent increase in COVID19 cases in the last fortnight ending Wednesday, official data showed. The total number of cases was 362 in the week spanning December 915 that rose to 712 in the next seven days from December 16 to December 22, it showed.

Here are the latest updates from the pandemic:

# COVID-19: Delhi records 118 new cases, one death; positivity rate 0.19%

Delhi on Thursday recorded 118 fresh Covid cases, and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.13 percent, according to data shared by the city health department. On Wednesday, the national capital had logged 125 cases, the highest since June 22, with a positivity rate of 0.20 percent while no death due to the coronavirus infection was recorded, as per official figures.

# Punjab sees 35 fresh coronavirus cases, 1 COVID death

Punjab on Thursday reported 35 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 6,04,092, according to a medical bulletin. With one more COVIDrelated death reported in the state, the toll reached 16,636.

# Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Thursday evening amid rising concerns.