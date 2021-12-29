COVID-19 latest updates: India records 9,195 cases in 24 hours; Omicron tally stands at 781

COVID-19 latest updates:

India has reported 9,195 COVID-19 cases and 302 deaths in 24 hours, the government said on Wednesday. The country's Omicron tally stands at 781. Delhi has reported the most number of cases of the new variant, with a tally of 238.

Mizoram reports 207 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 new fatalities

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,40,955 as 207 more people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, 23 more than the previous day, a health department official said. The COVID19 death toll rose to 541 as two more persons from Kolasib and Champhai districts succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Thane logs 241 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

With the addition of 241 new cases of coronavirus, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,72,680, an official said on Wednesday. These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.