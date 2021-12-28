COVID-19 latest updates: Saurav Ganguly hospitalised after testing positive; Kejriwal to hold high-level meet in Delhi today

COVID-19 latest updates:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will discuss the existing COVID19 situation with top officials at a high level meeting on Tuesday during which a decision is also likely to be taken on implementing the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi, officials sources said.

The chief minister will chair the meeting at 12 noon. It will discuss the rising number of COVID19 cases and threat posed by its new variant Omicron. Besides, the meeting may decide on sounding the 'Yellow' alert and restrictions according to the GRAP, according to the sources.

7-day average for vaccinations at 54.4 lakh with nearly 73 lakh doses administered in last 24 hours

#Vacccination Update | 7-day average for vaccinations at 54.4 lakh with nearly 73 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours pic.twitter.com/1Sl2nGs83y — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 28, 2021

Govt panel recommends EUA for COVID-19 vaccines Covovax, Corbevax, anti-Covid pill molnupiravir

An expert panel of the country's central drug authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to the Serum Institute of India's COVID19 vaccine Covovax and Biological E's vaccine Corbevax with certain conditions, official sources said.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Monday also recommended granting permission to manufacture and market anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir for restricted emergency use for treatment of adult patients with SpO2 93 per cent and who have high risk of progression of the disease, including hospitalisation or death, subject to certain conditions.

Arunachal Pradesh reports two new COVID-19 cases

Arunachal Pradesh reported two new COVID19 cases on Tuesday, one more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 55,334, a senior health department official said here. The two new cases were reported from the Capital Complex Region.

Australia COVID numbers hit a peak as Omicron outbreak strains domestic politics

Australia recorded another record surge in COVID19 infections on Tuesday as an outbreak of the highly infectious Omicron variant disrupted reopening of the economy, while state leaders argued over domestic border controls.

Saurav Ganguly tests positive for COVID-19

SEC grants EUA for anti-COVID pill Molnupiravir after application from 6 pharma firms

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has granted emergency usage authorisation (EUA) for anti-COVID pill Molnupiravir after application from 6 pharma companies, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Emcure, Sun Pharma and Torrent had filed for EUA approval to SEC. According to sources, the pill has around 30 percent efficacy.