The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak increased to 910 globally on Monday with China reporting 908 of these cases. Hong Kong and Philippines reported one death each due to the outbreak.

The total number of coronavirus cases has increased to 40,614, of which 6,494 remain in critical condition. Compared to the detection rate, the recovery rate stands low with 3,324 recovered so far, according to Worldometers, a real-time statistics website.

While coronavirus largely remains China's crisis with most of the cases — 40,171 — detected in the country and 908 Chinese succumbing to the virus, the threat is also increasing to other nations as the numbers of detected cases rise significantly. Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong are among the countries which are at higher risk out of the 27 nations that have cases of coronavirus other than China.

Japan has the highest number of detection cases outside of China. Up to 156 people have detected positive for the virus in the country, followed by Singapore that has 43 coronavirus cases, Hong Kon with 36 cases and one death, Thailand with 32 cases, South Korea with 27, Taiwan and Malaysia with 18 each and Australia with 15 cases, shows the data reflected on the website of Worldometers as of 1:00 pm on Monday.

Vietnam and Germany have 14 cases each and the USA, France and Macao have 12, 11 and 10 cases respectively. India has reported three cases so far.

While Japan's detection increased by 67 cases on February 9, Hong Kong's by 10. Singapore and South Kora reported three new cases each on February 9 while Malaysia reported two. Taiwan, Vietnam, the UK and Spain reported one new case each on February 9.

Here's a chart of the top 20 countries in terms of most coronavirus detection cases:

Source: Worldometers

Threat to India

India ranks 17th among the countries that are most at risk of importing coronavirus cases, news agency IANS reported, citing researchers. The report said that the researchers arrived at this conclusion on the basis of a mathematical model for the expected global spread of the virus. India currently has three cases — all from Kerala.

The report added that among the airports in India, the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi is most at risk, followed by airports in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi.

The new model, as per the report, was developed by researchers from Humboldt University and Robert Koch Institute in Germany.

"The spread of the virus on an international scale is dominated by air travel," the report cited the study.

"The busier a flight route, the more probable it is that an infected passenger travels this route. Using these probabilistic concepts, we calculate the relative import risk to other airports. When calculating the import risk, we also take into account connecting flights and travel routes that involve multiple destinations," it added.