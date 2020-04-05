  • SENSEX
Coronavirus: Coal India subsidiaries set up 1,509 isolation beds in 8 states

Updated : April 05, 2020 11:51 AM IST

Of the 1509 beds, Coal India arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) has set up the maximum 664 beds at its hospitals in places like Bhubaneswar, Angul, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sundargarh in the state of Odisha.
Besides, Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) has come up with 200 isolation beds in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
The subsidiaries have also distributed more than 3.3 lakh face masks to people in and around the coal mines, an official said.
