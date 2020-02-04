Healthcare Coronavirus: China virus death toll rises to 425, total cases now 20,438 Updated : February 04, 2020 06:57 AM IST The new figures come after the country opened a new hospital built in 10 days, infused cash into tumbling financial markets and further restricted people's movement. Other countries are continuing evacuations and restricting the entry of Chinese or people who have recently traveled in the country. Scientists suspect the latest outbreak began at a seafood market in Wuhan where wild animals were on sale and in contact with people.