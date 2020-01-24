Healthcare
Coronavirus: China virus death toll mounts to 25, infections spread
Updated : January 24, 2020 06:55 AM IST
China’s National Health Commission said 830 cases had been confirmed so far and 25 people had died as of Thursday.
Most of the cases are in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated late last year.
