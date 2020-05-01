Healthcare Coronavirus cases would be reported for next 18 to 24 months, warns CIDRAP Updated : May 01, 2020 04:18 PM IST According to CIDRAP, states, territories, and tribal health authorities across the world should plan for the worst-case scenario. COVID-19 pandemic likely won’t be halted until 60 percent to 70 percentof the population is immune, cautioned CIDRAP. CIDRAP noted that cases may come in waves of different heights (with high wavessignaling major impact) and in different intervals. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365