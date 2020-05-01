Coronavirus cases would be reported for next 18 to 24 months, warns CIDRAP

The Centre for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), has warned that coronavirus cases would continue to be reported for the next 18 to 24 months. The spread will continue until around 70 percent of the population is immune to the virus, the centre said in a report.

"Because of a longer incubation period, more asymptomatic spread, and a higher reproductive number, COVID-19 appears to spread more easily than flu," highlighted the CIDRAP report. A higher reproductive number means more people will need to get infected and become immune before the pandemic would end, the report explained.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which was first originated in China in December 2019, has become the worst public health crisis in over 100 years, the report said. However, the outbreak was not declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) until March 11, 2020.

The report noted that since the early 1700s, at least eight global influenza pandemics have occurred, four of which broke out in the 1900s — 1918-19, 1957, 1968, and 2009-10.

According to CIDRAP, states, territories, and tribal health authorities across the world need to plan for the worst-case scenario (which involves a large second peak of cases between September and December 2020), in the absence of a vaccine.

"The course of the pandemic also could be influenced by a vaccine; however, a vaccine will likely not be available until at least sometime in 2021. And we don’t know what kinds of challenges could arise during vaccine development that could delay the timeline," CIDRAP said.

Government agencies and healthcare delivery organisations should develop strategies to ensure adequate protection of healthcare workers when cases surge, it advised. CIDRAP has advocated that officials develop concrete plans, including triggers for reinstituting mitigation measures as and when the disease peaks.

"Risk communication messaging from government officials should incorporate the concept that this pandemic will not be over soon and that people need to be prepared for possible periodic resurgences of disease over the next 2 years," the report said.

It laid out three scenarios for how cases might ebb and flow in the coming months, depending on control measures and other factors. It noted that cases may come in waves of different heights (with high waves, signaling major impact) and in different intervals. No one knows exactly how the virus will behave. But, based on what scientists have recorded so far and on previous influenza pandemics, the report has illustrated three possibilities.

Scenario 1: The first wave of COVID-19 until June 2020 is followed by a series of repetitive smaller waves that occur through the summer and then consistently over a one to two-year period, gradually diminishing sometime in 2021.

The occurrence of these waves may vary geographically and may depend on what mitigation measures are in place and how they are eased.

Scenario 2: The first wave of COVID-19 in spring 2020 (March to June 2020) is followed by a larger wave in the fall or winter of 2020 and one or smaller subsequent waves in 2021. This pattern will require the reinstitution of mitigation measures in the fall in an attempt to drive down the spread of infection and prevent healthcare systems from being overwhelmed.

Scenario 3: The first wave of COVID-19 in spring 2020 is followed by a “slow burn” of ongoing transmission and case occurrence but without a clear wave pattern. Again, this pattern may vary somewhat geographically and may be influenced by the degree of mitigation measures in place in various areas. While this third pattern was not seen with past influenza pandemics, it remains a possibility for COVID-19.