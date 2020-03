Coronavirus confirmed cases in Maharashtra have reached 39, with 11 people tested positive in the past two days. The new cases were reported in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Mumbai districts. The state government has expanded its lockdown across the state to prevent the disease from spreading further.

Besides urban centres, schools in rural areas have also been asked to suspend classes.

The government has postponed Gram Panchayat, Municipal polls for three months.

A sum of Rs 45 crore has been given as the first installment to Konkan and Pune divisional commissioners.

Besides that, Rs 5 crore each will be given to Nagpur, Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik divisional commissioners.

District collectors have been asked to provide televisions, cupboards, dinners, among other facilities at quarantine centres.

District administration can also spend on ventilators and other medical equipment from the local market if needed.

To avoid large gatherings, the state government has closed all places of worship. Religious centres like Siddhivinayak temple and Shirdi will remain closed for devotees.

Foreign tours, political events, rallies, and gatherings of all political parties have also been completely banned.

Delhi

Delhi has also expanded closures from schools to Gyms, clubs, and spas that will be shut till March 31.

As a precautionary measure in public places, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government will be providing wash basins and soaps to arrest the spread of virus in public places.

The state government has banned all gatherings of 50 people and above. This includes all religious, social and political gatherings. Marriages have been exempted for now, however, the government has advised precautions.

There has been no decision of shutting down of metro rail services yet. However, a call could be taken to shut shopping malls in the next few days, if necessary.

Delhi government will convert 3 hotels as quarantine facilities. All those who have been on compulsory quarantine can avail of these rooms by making payments. Experts say this solution could work well as most people in quarantine across India have complained of poor facilities, dirty rooms and toilets.