The number of coronavirus infected cases in India rose by 2,267 in last 24 hours to total 16,365 as of 9 pm on Saturday.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 3,72,123 samples from 3,54,969 individuals have been tested as on April 18 till 9 pm. Among these, 16,365 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India.

On April 18 till 9 pm, 35,494 samples have been reported. Of these, 2154 were positive for SARS-CoV-2.