Coronavirus: India records 18,738 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths in a day

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The maximum number of COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi with 2,311 new cases, followed by Maharashtra with 1,931 cases, Karnataka with 1,694 and Kerala with 1,113 cases.

India reported 18,738 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said early Sunday. The fresh tally was 3.44 percent lower than that recorded the previous day. With new cases, the country's overall caseload has mounted to 4,41,45,732.

Of total COVID-19 cases , 1,34,933 are active and account for 0.31 percent of the total cases. Meanwhile, the recovery rate stands at 98.50 percent with 18,558 more recoveries from the infection being reported in the last 24 hours, thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,34,84,110.

Moreover, 40 more people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. Of these 40 deaths, Kerala reported nine deaths of which eight were backlog deaths, Maharashtra reported nine, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh reported four deaths each and Manipur reported three deaths.

The daily positivity rate in India was reported at 5.02 percent. The highest positivity rate was recorded in Mizoram at 33.71 percent, followed by Meghalaya at 30.62 percent and Delhi at 13.84 percent. Also, the weekly positivity rate was at 4.63 percent, the ministry said. As many as 312 districts reported weekly test positivity rate above 5 percent.

(Credit: Ministry of Health)

On the vaccination front, 29,58,617 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total vaccinations to 2,06,21,79,411.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.