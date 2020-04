On Friday, Tamil Nadu reported another surge in COVID-19 cases. A tweet from the state’s health minister C Vijayabaskar reported that the total number of cases in the state stood at 411. This means that Tamil Nadu has reported an increase of 102 positive cases. What’s more worrying is that this is the state’s fourth straight surge in COVID-19 cases in as many days.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu’s total COVID-19 cases stood at 309. This was after the state’s health secretary Beela Rajesh told reporters that 75 positive cases had been reported on the day. Of these, 74 cases had been traced back to attendees of the now-infamous Nizamuddin Markaz, who had returned. Wednesday saw 110 cases in the span of just one day, all of which were attendees of the Markaz. The previous day saw a spike of 57 cases, 50 of which were attendees of the religious gathering.

According to the government, the state has screened around 2.11 lakh passengers and has reportedly readied 23,689 beds in isolation wards. Its ventilator count totals to 3,396 and it claims to have tested 3,684 samples. While 411 of these samples have tested positive, 484 are awaiting results. The health department has claimed that seven COVID-positive patients have recovered and have been discharged.