Healthcare

Coronavirus cases in rural India soar as 98 of the country’s 112 poorest districts infected

Updated : June 22, 2020 10:42 PM IST

The health ministry on Monday reported 14,821 new cases and about 300 new deaths, bring the toll of fatalities up to more than 13,000.

Government planning body Niti Aayog says infections have now emerged in 98 out of 112 of the country’s poorest districts.