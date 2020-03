Central and state authorities are taking strong measures and social distancing measures across India to prevent an explosion of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the country as cases rise to 178, with as many as 160 them active. Mahrashtra has been the worst hit state with the total Covid-19 or novel coronavirus cases nearing 50, including a fatality.

. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 1 0 0 0 2 Delhi 11 1 2 1 3 Haryana 3 14 0 0 4 Karnataka 14 0 0 1 5 Kerala 25 2 3 0 6 Maharashtra 50 3 0 1 7 Odisha 1 0 0 0 8 Pondicherry 1 0 0 0 9 Punjab 1 0 0 0 10 Rajasthan 5 2 3 0 11 Tamil Nadu 2 0 1 0 12 Telengana 4 2 1 0 13 Union Territory of Chandigarh 1 0 0 0 14 Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir 4 0 0 0 15 Union Territory of Ladakh 8 0 0 0 16 Uttar Pradesh 16 1 5 0 17 Uttarakhand 1 0 0 0 18 West Bengal 1 0 0 0

(Image Source: Ministry of health & Family Welfare)

The total cases includes three deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Among states, Delhi has, so far, reported 12 positive cases which includes one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 17 cases, including one foreigner. Maharashtra has 50 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 27 cases which include two foreign nationals. Karnataka has 14 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to eight and Jammu and Kashmir four. Telangana has reported six cases which include two foreigners.

Rajasthan has also reported seven cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu has two cases so far. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Pondicherry, Chandigarh and Punjab have reported one case each. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

According to the Union health ministry's data, 14 people have been discharged so far, including three patients from Kerala who were discharged last month.