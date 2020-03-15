  • SENSEX
Coronavirus cases in India climb to 107 as PM Modi plans regional response

Updated : March 15, 2020 02:43 PM IST

Data from India's federal health ministry showed that there were now 31 confirmed coronavirus cases in Maharashtra state, where local authorities have closed down schools, colleges and malls in most cities, including in the financial hub of Mumbai.
India, a country of 1.3 billion people, has so far fared better than elsewhere in Asia, Europe and North America, with only two deaths because of the virus.
But experts say India’s already overstretched medical system would struggle to deal with a major rise in serious cases.
